Sun-Star Prep Football Poll: Vote for the Best Offensive Player 2020-21

Golden Valley running back Jabari Phillips scored six touchdowns in a game against Livingston last season. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

With Halloween quickly approaching, we’d normally be breaking down which local high school football teams are closing in on league championships and which teams are chasing playoff spots.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the football season on delay as teams hope to begin practicing in December.

That doesn’t mean we can’t talk football.

There is plenty of talent returning in Merced County and the 2020-21 season should be exciting.

We thought it would be fun to pose a question to our readers and local high school football fans. Who will be the top offensive players in Merced County this season?

There are plenty of worthy candidates to choose from, including a stable of talented returning quarterbacks in Atwater’s Julius Peacock, Dos Palos’ Trent Calvert, Hilmar’s Seth Miguel, Mariposa’s Wyatt Green, Livnigston’s Rocklin Baptista and Le Grand’s Aaron Martinez.

Golden Valley running back Jabari Phillips returns for the Cougars after rushing for 1,601 yards and 21 touchdowns in just eight games last year.

