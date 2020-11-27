El Capitan water polo star had multiple scholarship offers. Where she’s headed next?

El Capitan High senior Kendall Thomas celebrated her national letter of intent signing with UC San Diego on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at El Capitan High School. Sam Yniguez

Water polo has opened many doors for El Capitan High senior Kendall Thomas.

The sport has given her opportunities to travel to Hungary, Connecticut, Colorado, Utah and up and down California. Water polo has created many friendships with teammates, opponents and coaches.

Now the sport is helping Thomas pay for college.

Thomas recently signed her national letter of intent to accept a water polo scholarship to UC San Diego. Thomas celebrated the signing with a small gathering of family, friends, teammates, coaches and staff at the El Capitan pool Monday afternoon.

“It’s incredible,” Thomas said. “It’s really humbling and overwhelming. It’s extremely special to have everyone there. Obviously I wouldn’t have all my friends there due to COVID, but to have some staff and teachers who have come out to my games and supported me.”

“It was everything I could have wished for.”

Thomas arrived at El Capitan in 2017 having already trained with the Team USA 2017 Women’s Cadet National Team in Southern California at the age of 14.

She was as good as advertised during her Gauchos career, leading El Capitan to three Central California Conference championships and being named the CCC Most Valuable Player all three seasons.

Thomas is also a three-time Merced Sun-Star Girls Water Polo Player of the Year.

Thomas has scored 425 goals during her three-year career, including 187 goals her junior season.

“She’s the best player from the area since Margie Dingeldein (who played for Team USA in 2004 Olympics),” said El Capitan coach Kristie Dunham. “She’s the top player for sure in the last 15 years from the area. She was recruited by all the top programs.”

Thomas says her college decision was not easy.

She received offers from many school including Cal-Berkeley, Long Beach State, UC Davis and Fresno State. She formed relationships with many of the coaches from other schools.

“It was the toughest decision of my life,” Thomas said. “The phone calls with the coaching staff at UC San Diego really flowed. I got the feeling that the head coach (Brad Kreutzkamp) had the same vision I did. It was so hard because us players want to go visit the colleges and meet the players.

“I knew quite a few of the recruits who signed the year before and I trusted them on what they had to say about their experience.”

Dunham says UC San Diego is getting a talented player at both ends of the pool.

“I think they are getting a player that is read to start and make an impact right away,” Dunham said. “She’s dynamic offensive and defensive player. She’s also an all-around great human being. She’s an outstanding athlete who has been a huge part of the success at El Capitan.”

Thomas is the second El Capitan girls water polo player to sign with a Division I program this month. Teammate Alexis Smith signed with Cal State Northridge a few weeks ago.

Thomas has compiled a GPA over 4.0 at El Capitan High. She’s undecided what she’ll major in, but says she’s interested in psychology, art and nutrition.

Thomas is excited for the next chapter in her water polo career.

“There are so many new possibilities,” Thomas said. “I can’t wait. Right now I have no set in stone expectations. Anything that comes my way will be great.”