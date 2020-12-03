Merced County star headed to ‘dream’ school in Pac-12 to play baseball

Buhach Colony senior Jake Sapien celebrated his signing his national letter of intent to accept a baseball scholarship to Stanford on Tuesday night at the NorCal Valley Baseball Academy in Modesto, Calif. Vince Sapien

Stanford had always been the dream school for Buhach Colony baseball star Jake Sapien.

The Thunder senior never wavered on his choice, verbally committing to accept a scholarship as a sophomore.

Sapien recently made his college choice official by signing his national letter of intent. He celebrated that accomplishment Tuesday night with small gathering of family, friends and coaches at the NorCal Valley Baseball Academy in Modesto.

“Even as a little kid I wanted to go to Stanford,” Sapien said. “I remember I went to a baseball camp at Stanford when I was about 11 years old. I fell in love with it there. Ever since it’s been my dream school. When they (offered) it was an obvious choice.”

Sapien heads to Stanford as a possible two-way player with the possibility of seeing time as a pitcher and a position player.

The right-hander struck out 12 players in just six innings pitched before his junior season was stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He hit .421 with 11 RBIs in six games.

Sapien hit .423 with 26 RBIs his sophomore year to go along with a 3-0 record on the mound with a 1.66 ERA.

“Stanford is getting the type of athlete they are always looking for,” said Buhach Colony coach Greg Wakefield. “He’s a big, strong kid with a high level of skill. He’s got a low 90s fastball. I’m not sure how they are going to use him but he definitely fits the eye test for a D1 athlete.”

Sapien is listed at 6-feet-3-inches tall and 200 pounds on the Thunder roster.

At Stanford his pitching coach has Merced County roots. Thomas Eager, who graduated from Merced in 2004, is excited to have Sapien in the program.

“We’re fired up,” Eager said. He has a toughness about him. Being from the Central Valley, there’s a toughness that goes with that. I think his physicality will play well in the Pac-12 and will help us contend for a national championship.”

Sapien said he’s looking forward to working with Eager.

“I’m super excited because I’ve never had a pitching coach,” Sapien said. “I think it could be a huge benefit for me.”

Sapien says there are many reasons Stanford has always remained at the top of his list.

“It’s the campus, the education, the baseball team, the family bond they have,” Sapien said. “I really like that.”

Sapien has compiled a 4.04 GPA during his time at Buhach Colony. He’s interested in majoring in engineering or business at Stanford.

Sapien says it still hasn’t sunk it that he’s officially going to Stanford.

“Not really,” he said. “It hasn’t sunk in yet. I think it will sink in on the first day of school.”