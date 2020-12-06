El Capitan basketball standout headed to UC Merced, despite long battle with injury

El Capitan senior Courtney Behn signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at UC Merced on Friday at El Capitan HIgh School. Tyler Rogers-Trammell

El Capitan High senior Courtney Behn had one of those moments she won’t soon forget on Friday afternoon — considering everything she’s been through.

On Friday, Behn signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at UC Merced as family, coaches and teammates looked on.

Behn, who at 5-feet-8-inches tall can play guard or forward, had reason to celebrate because she never knew if this day would ever come, after having battled ankle injuries the past couple years.

“To still have an opportunity to play college ball after a physically and challenging year means everything,” Behn said. “These next four years are proof that hard work pays off.”

Behn hasn’t been healthy since her first varsity season which came two years ago as a sophomore.

From April through June 2019, Behn suffered multiple ankle injuries to her right ankle.

Behn blames herself, saying she was always too eager to get back on the court and didn’t let the injury heal.

“I was too focused,” she said. “I didn’t want to let a physical barrier hold me back. I felt I could play through it. It was dumb of me because I should have taken care of my body. I let one ankle sprain turn into two. Then two turned in eight. I ended up completely tearing two of my ligaments and partially tore a third ligament.”

Eventually in December 2019, Behn underwent reconstruction ankle surgery that needed eight months of recovery time. She missed her entire junior season.

“It was tough to watch her go through it because she kept getting so close to returning and then there was always a setback,” said El Capitan coach Tyler Rogers-Trammell. “I could just see the hope fade her eyes.”

Being sidelined for so long was tough on Behn. Not only couldn’t she help her team on the court, but she was also missing her chance to showcase her skills to college coaches.

Eventually she realized she could only focus on the things she could control.

“If I was going to sit on the bench, I was going to be the best bench player they had,” Behn said. “I was not going to let my injury hold me back from being a good teammate.”

Fortunately for Behn, she had attracted the interest of UC Merced women’s basketball coach Sarah Hopkins-Chery during her sophomore year.

She had also drawn interest from six other schools including UC San Diego, Westcliff University and the University of Rochester.

However, UC Merced was always her first choice.

“As soon as I knew coach Sarah was interested it was always at the top of my list,” Behn said. “Obviously it’s a UC so it has a great education. There are so many resources available. I’ve gone to so many UC Merced games. I love their system, I love their team culture, I love everything about the program.”

Behn, who has compiled a 4.33 GPA in high school, plans to major in business administration entrepreneurship with the hopes of opening a sports training facility in the area in the future.

Choosing UC Merced also meant Behn could stay close to home, which gives her family an opportunity to watch her play.

“Of course that played a role in the decision,” Behn said. “I have a great support system with the people who surround me and they love to watch me play.”

Behn hopes she can serve as an inspiration for other athletes who have to face adversity and overcome injuries.

“I’m so excited,” Behn said.

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge after only having varsity experience as a sophomore with us not knowing if we’re going to have a senior season at this point. It’s stressful, but I looking at it as a new chapter.”