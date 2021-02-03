Golden Valley soccer star goalie staying home to play at UC Merced

Golden Valley senior Jadyn Gong recently signed her national letter of intent to play soccer at UC Merced. Ashley Faraone

Jadyn Gong describes her first experience playing goalie as scary as a little middle school soccer player. She wasn’t fond of standing there as other players ran at her full speed, trying to kick the ball past her.

“I would have never imagined I would be in the position I am now,” the Golden Valley senior said.

Gong recently celebrated signing her national letter of intent to play soccer at UC Merced with coaches and family at Veterans Stadium.

“It felt really good to have all the people who are important to me be able to make it,” Gong said. “It made the day even more special.”

The transition to goalie was a smart move for Gong. The Cougars star has been named the Central California Conference Goalie of the Year all three years.

Gong recorded 10 shutouts and only surrendered four goals during 12 CCC matches last season.

“Jadyn isn’t just bringing her athletic ability, she’s a superstar in the classroom too,” said Golden Valley coach Ashley Faraone. “Soccer-wise, she’s a workhorse. Playing goalie has not always been her passion, but she’s learned to play the position the past four years in high school. She’s really stepped up in a leadership role.”

Gong says she grew up playing defender, until making the change to goalie.

“We were down a goalie and the coaches just said, ‘Jadyn, you’re going in there.’ Ever since it’s been you’re the goalie now,” Gong said. “I had to grow to like it because I was scared at first.”

Gong also participated in volleyball and track at Golden Valley. She enjoyed playing multiple sports.

“It let me meet a lot of new people,” she said. “It also showed how competitive sports can be no matter what sport you are playing.”

The COVID-19 pandemic canceling all sports has been tough on Gong, who is used to being on the go all year round.

“It has been very hard,” Gong said. “Some times there’s a lack of motivation to do anything. You have to find that time to work out. You have to find a way to get that motivation back.”

Gong has compiled a 4.2 GPA at Golden Valley and plans to major in Biomedical Science at UC Merced.

Gong said she was also considering playing soccer at Stanislaus State, but ultimately chose UC Merced.

“It’s close to home and I can play soccer,” she said. “When I went on my official visit I fell in love with the campus. It’s just beautiful. It’s like a whole new town out there. The last time I went out there I was in middle school and it’s changed so much since then.

“I’m very excited. I’m ready to go to college and start the next chapter in my life.”