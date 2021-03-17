‘The kids are ecstatic.’ Merced County high school football’s back this week — just barely

Oakdale running back, Leo Ayala, center is grabbed from behind by Merced defensive back, Quincey Collins in the fourth quarter Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019 in Oakdale. glieb@losbanosenterprise.com

Merced County high school football teams will get to play a season.

That season will begin this Friday after Merced County finally dipped below the drop below the 14 adjusted cases per 100,000 residents standard allowing football and other high-contact outdoor sports.

Barely.

The state’s weekly COVID-19 updates revealed on Tuesday that Merced County just cleared the final hurdle with a mark of 13.9 adjusted cases per 100,000 residents. Merced County was one of the last counties in the state to clear the mark.

That means it’s game on for local teams as they begin their truncated five-game season this week.

“I think the kids are ecstatic,” said Merced coach Rob Scheidt. “I think they are a little bit nervous. Not having a scrimmage last week there are a lot of unknowns. I think it’s a little surreal, too.

“They’ve been told for so long that this wouldn’t happen. They’ve had to go through good news and bad news, better news and worse news. It’s hard on your integrity to stand there and tell them we could play. We’re glad it’s here.”

The green light for football sets up some interesting matchups in the opening week with Scheidt’s Bears traveling to Atwater to face Buhach Colony in a battle of two of the top programs in the area for the past decade.

With 11 Merced County teams making up the Central California Conference , Hilmar is playing a challenging schedule against bigger schools that starts with an intriguing game against Atwater on Friday.

Bragging rights in Los Banos will be on the line right away, with Los Banos opening up at Pacheco in the Crosstown Clash

“I credit our guys for sticking with it,” Scheidt said. “There has been a lot of starting and stopping along the way. We wore our uniforms during our intrasquad scrimmage last week. We taped our guys up and played under the lights. Our guys said, ‘Man, this feels like a real game.’

“It was a good feeling.”

COVID Testing

One of the requirements for high-contact outdoor sports like football is weekly COVID-19 testing for coaches and players until the adjusted cases per 100,000 residents drop to seven or under.

The testing is paid for by the state.

“All players and coaches are being tested,” said Scott Winton, Livingston athletic director.

If a player or coach doesn’t get tested during the week, they won’t be allowed to play or coach that week, according to Winton.

Merced Union High School District schools Merced, Golden Valley, El Capitan, Buhach Colony, Atwater and Atwater are using Color and The Valencia Branch Laboratory for testing under the program through the California Department of Public Health, according to MUHSD Director of Student Services Christi Johnson.

“We administer PCR tests through a nasal swab to be sent to the laboratory,” Johnson said. “Athletes test on Mondays and results should be available on Wednesdays.”

Positive COVID tests and contact tracing led to the cancellation of games last week in the Sacramento area.

One positive test doesn’t necessarily mean a game will be canceled in Merced County.

“If MUHSD receives notification of a positive case, extensive contact tracing will be done by the school nurse and (myself) to determine which additional players will need to quarantine,” Johnson said. “MUHSD takes this very seriously and follows all protocols to determine close contacts. We also consult with Merced County Department of Public Health to determine if teams need to be shut down.”

What about the fans?

A limited number of fans will be permitted at football games in Merced County. Crowds will not exceed 25% capacity of the stadium, according to the Merced County Department of Public Health.

Each player, coach and cheerleader will receive two game passes to hand out. If that number of spectators doesn’t exceed the 25% capacity, more passes can be handed out at the home team’s discretion.

There will be no admission charged for games. There will be no food or snack items sold to fans. Fans will enter at designated entrances and will not be allowed on the field before or after games.

All fans must wear a face mask at all times and be socially distance from anyone outside their own household.

Players won’t use locker rooms or team rooms at the stadium. They will arrive at the stadium dressed in their uniforms. All pregame and halftime team meetings will be done outdoors.

The home team may allow cheerleaders and band to perform at halftime if they wish.

Players will also bring their own water containers. .

It’s a lot of hoops to jump through just to play a five-game season, but a lot of administrators and coaches worked hard to salvage a season for the kids.

“We’re very much in a new territory,” Scheidt said. “But everything we’re doing is all worth it.”

Friday’s Games

Dos Palos at Golden Valley

Merced vs Buhach Colony at Atwater High

Atwater at Hilmar

El Capitan at Livingston

Los Banos at Pacheco

Delhi at Le Grand

Big Valley at Gustine

Kerman at Chowchilla

Saturday

Mariposa at Riverbank