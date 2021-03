Sophomore Aaron Martinez was a ball boy growing up for the Le Grand High football team. He’ll be the starting quarterback as a sophomore for the Bulldogs this season. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Merced County high school football players finally got to strap on their helmet and pads and hit the field last week for their first game.

There was some strong performances in the opening week.

