High School Sports
El Capitan senior wins CCC singles championship, Buhach Colony duo wins doubles title
El Capitan senior Riddhi Parikh outlasted Golden Valley sophomore Emily Rowan to win the Central California Conference singles championship at El Capitan High School on Thursday.
Parikh won the championship match 7-6, 6-4.
Buhach Colony’s Leah Chapman and Gwynette Leigh Ballesil won the CCC doubles championship with a 6-0, 7-6 victory over Merced’s Natalia Robinson and Bianca Trindade.
Atwater High won the team title, it’s first in school history, with a perfect 7-0 record.
