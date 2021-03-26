High School Sports

El Capitan senior wins CCC singles championship, Buhach Colony duo wins doubles title

El Capitan senior Riddhi Parikh won the Central California Conference singles championship with a 7-6, 6-4 win over Golden Valley’s Emily Rowan on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at El Capitan High School.
El Capitan senior Riddhi Parikh outlasted Golden Valley sophomore Emily Rowan to win the Central California Conference singles championship at El Capitan High School on Thursday.

Parikh won the championship match 7-6, 6-4.

Buhach Colony’s Leah Chapman and Gwynette Leigh Ballesil won the CCC doubles championship with a 6-0, 7-6 victory over Merced’s Natalia Robinson and Bianca Trindade.

Atwater High won the team title, it’s first in school history, with a perfect 7-0 record.

