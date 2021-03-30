High School Sports

Sun-Star’s Best: Vote for the prep football player of the week

Atwater High running back James Thomas (21) rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons’ 40-7 win over Golden Valley on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Dave Honey Stadium in Atwater, Calif.
This week’s collection of Sun-Star Football Player of the Week nominees include quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and defenders who all put up big nights last week.

Vote as often as you’d like for your choice for Player of the Week.

Voting ends Friday, April 2 at noon.

