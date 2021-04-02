Merced County volleyball star ready to represent Le Grand at UC Merced

Alexa Ultreras can’t remember her family missing one of her games since she started playing sports in second grade.

At least one family member has been able to be in the stands, whether it was volleyball, basketball, soccer or softball.

So finding a college where she could play volleyball close to home was a major factor in her search for a school.

Ultreras can’t stay much closer to home than UC Merced. She made her college choice official on Wednesday afternoon as she celebrated her signing of her national letter of intent to play volleyball at UC Merced in front of a small gathering of family and friends at Le Grand High School.

“Today for me is a day of celebration,” Ultreras said. “I’m ecstatic I finally get to take it to the next level. It’s special for me to have all my close family and friends here to share in the celebration.”

Ultreras played three sports at Le Grand in volleyball, basketball and softball. She had to choose one to focus on in college and it came down to volleyball or basketball.

In the end, her love for volleyball won out.

“She was an all-league in every sport she played,” said Le Grand volleyball and softball coach Gia Pridell. “He’s just an asset.”

Pridell says Ultreras is the first volleyball player she’s coached at Le Grand in 20 years that has signed on to play at a four-year school straight out of high school.

“I always wanted to play in college but I wasn’t sure whether it would be volleyball or basketball,” said Ultreras, who scored over 1,000 career points during her Bulldogs basketball career. “I’ve just always loved volleyball so I just followed my heart.”

Ultreras, who has a 4.0 GPA at Le Grand, wants to become a nurse. She said her relationship with Bobcats women’s volleyball coach Ai Prachumsri made her decision to attend UC Merced an easy one.

She’s excited to represent a small town and small school like Le Grand at a four-year university.

“It means a lot to me to be able to represent a small school and a small community,” Ultreras said. “Athletes at small schools don’t get a lot of same opportunities that athletes at large D1 high schools do. This is an amazing opportunity and I’m glad my hard work paid off.”

Ultreras’ mom, dad, brother and sister were all there to celebrate her signing on Wednesday and they will certainly be in the stands for her matches at UC Merced.

“That means everything to me,” Ultreras said. “My family comes to all my games, including volleyball, basketball and softball. I can’t remember there not going to games. Playing close to home was a big factor for me.”