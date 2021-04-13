High School Sports Merced Sun-Star’s Best: Vote for the prep football player of the week By Shawn Jansen April 13, 2021 05:05 PM ORDER REPRINT → Buhach Colony senior Jalon Jackson signals to his sideline after preventing a Merced receiver from catching a pass down field during Friday night’s 17-13 win by the Bears in Atwater, Calif. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com This week’s poll highlights the play of quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and defenders. Voting ends at 4 p.m. on Friday. Who had the best performance in Week 4 of the spring football season? Loading… Shawn Jansen 209-385-2462 Sports writer Shawn Jansen has been covering Merced area sports for 20 years. He came to Merced from Suisun City and is a graduate of San Diego State University. Prior to the Sun-Star, Shawn worked at the Daily Republic in Fairfield. Comments
