Sun-Star’s Best: Buhach Colony’s Jackson wins Week 4 Prep Football Player of the Week

We asked Merced area fans who the top football player was in Week 4.

Fans voted over 15,000 times.

Here are the results of the Merced Sun-Star Prep Football Player of the Week Poll for Week 4. Screenshot

Buhach Colony High’s Jalon Jackson was the winner, gathering 7,553 (49.6%) of the votes. Jackson caught four passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-0 Bloss Bowl victory over Atwater.. Jackon also intercepted a pass.

Thanks so much for your participation and making the Merced Sun-Star the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in Merced County.

