Sun-Star’s Best: Buhach Colony’s Jackson wins Week 4 Prep Football Player of the Week
We asked Merced area fans who the top football player was in Week 4.
Fans voted over 15,000 times.
Buhach Colony High’s Jalon Jackson was the winner, gathering 7,553 (49.6%) of the votes. Jackson caught four passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-0 Bloss Bowl victory over Atwater.. Jackon also intercepted a pass.
Thanks so much for your participation and making the Merced Sun-Star the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in Merced County.
