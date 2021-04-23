High School Sports

Sun-Star’s Best: Los Banos’ Archutowski wins Week 5 Prep Football Player of the Week

We asked Merced area fans who the top football player was in Week 5.

Fans voted almost 30,000 times.

Here are the results for the Merced Sun-Star Player of the Week Poll for Week 5. Screenshot

Los Banos High School’s Joe Archutowksi was the winner, gathering 19,015 (63.9%) of the votes. Archutowski recorded 12 tackles, including four sacks in a 31-24 win over Ceres..

Thanks so much for your participation and making the Merced Sun-Star the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in Merced County.

