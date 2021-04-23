High School Sports
Sun-Star’s Best: Los Banos’ Archutowski wins Week 5 Prep Football Player of the Week
We asked Merced area fans who the top football player was in Week 5.
Fans voted almost 30,000 times.
Los Banos High School’s Joe Archutowksi was the winner, gathering 19,015 (63.9%) of the votes. Archutowski recorded 12 tackles, including four sacks in a 31-24 win over Ceres..
