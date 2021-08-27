Sun-Star’s Best Prep Football: Merced’s Evahn Perez wins Prep of the Week poll

Merced High senior Evahn Perez was voted the Merced Sun-Star Prep Football Player of the Week by readers for the first week. Rob Scheidt

Merced senior Evahn Perez started this season with a fantastic performance. The Bears receiver hauled in 11 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-28 loss to Central Catholic.

Perez earned the most votes for the Merced Sun-Star’s Prep Football Player of the Week. Perez garnered 27,298 votes for 45.4% of the 60,552 votes.

Perez edged out Mariposa running back Ayden Lopez, who racked up 24,821 votes.

Other week one nominees included Golden Valley running back Jabari Phillips, Hilmar receiver Derek Taylor and Livingston running back Carlos Baez.

