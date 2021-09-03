Sun-Star’s Best Prep Football: Le Grand’s Julian Bucio wins Prep of the Week poll

High School Sports

Le Grand junior Julian Bucio was selected as the Merced Sun-Star Prep Football Player of the Week.
Le Grand High junior Julian Bucio helped the Bulldogs pick up their first win of the season with a 27-6 win over El Capitan. The Bulldogs quarterback tossed three touchdowns in the victory.

Bucio earned the most votes for the Merced Sun-Star’s Prep Football Player of the Week. The junior garnered 30,431 votes for 44% of the 69,588 total votes.

Bucio edged out Pacheco defender Manvir Gakhal, who racked up 21,321 votes. Los Banos’ Masten Milojevich finished third with 11,475 votes.

