High School Sports
Sun-Star’s Best Prep Football: Le Grand’s Julian Bucio wins Prep of the Week poll
Le Grand High junior Julian Bucio helped the Bulldogs pick up their first win of the season with a 27-6 win over El Capitan. The Bulldogs quarterback tossed three touchdowns in the victory.
Bucio earned the most votes for the Merced Sun-Star’s Prep Football Player of the Week. The junior garnered 30,431 votes for 44% of the 69,588 total votes.
Bucio edged out Pacheco defender Manvir Gakhal, who racked up 21,321 votes. Los Banos’ Masten Milojevich finished third with 11,475 votes.
