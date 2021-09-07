High School Sports

Sun-Star’s best prep football poll: Vote for the Prep of the Week for third week

Golden Valley sophomore Jonah White returns one of his two interceptions against Chowchilla during a 40-14 win for the Cougars on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Veterans Stadium in Merced, Calif.
Golden Valley sophomore Jonah White returns one of his two interceptions against Chowchilla during a 40-14 win for the Cougars on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Veterans Stadium in Merced, Calif. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Vote for the Merced Sun-Star’s Prep of the Week. Poll closes at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Update us on players impacting games: sjansen@mercedsun-starcom or on Twitter: @MSSsports

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service