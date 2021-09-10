High School Sports
Sun-Star’s Best Prep Football: El Capitan’s Derrick Harris wins Prep of the Week poll
El Capitan High senior Derrick Harris had a big night against Grace Davis. The talented receiver hauled in five passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Harris earned the most votes for the Merced Sun-Star’s Prep Football Player of the Week. The senior garnered 5,840 votes for 71.4% of the 8,197 total votes.
Finishing with the second most votes was Livingston running back Carlos Baez with 841 votes.
Comments