Sun-Star’s Best Prep Football: Dos Palos’ J. Tapia wins Prep of the Week poll
Dos Palos High senior defender had a big night against Exeter. The talented defensive end recorded four tackles for loss, including two sacks as the Broncos defense posted a 41-0 shutout .
Tapia earned the most votes for the Merced Sun-Star’s Prep Football Player of the Week. The senior garnered 16,144 votes for 51.9% of the 16,144 total votes.
Tapia edged out Stone Ridge Christian running back Hector Esquivez, who racked up 12,986 votes (41.8%).
