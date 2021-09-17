Sun-Star’s Best Prep Football: Dos Palos’ J. Tapia wins Prep of the Week poll

Dos Palos High senior defender had a big night against Exeter. The talented defensive end recorded four tackles for loss, including two sacks as the Broncos defense posted a 41-0 shutout .

Tapia earned the most votes for the Merced Sun-Star’s Prep Football Player of the Week. The senior garnered 16,144 votes for 51.9% of the 16,144 total votes.

Dos Palos High senior defensive end J. Tapia was the Merced Sun-Star Prep Football Player of the Week poll winner for the fourth week of the season.

Tapia edged out Stone Ridge Christian running back Hector Esquivez, who racked up 12,986 votes (41.8%).