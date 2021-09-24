Sun-Star’s Best Prep Football: Le Grand’s Fermin Villegas wins Prep of the Week poll

Le Grand High junior Fermin Villegas (center) works through a double-team during a defensive drill during a practice on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in Le Grand, Calif. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Le Grand High junior Fermin Villegas had an incredible performance in the Bulldog’s 14-12 win over Orestimba. The Bulldogs lineman blocked an extra point and two field goals, including the Warriors’ potential game-winning field goal in the final minute.

Villegas helped Le Grand defeat Orestimba for the first time since 2014.

Villegas earned the most votes for the Merced Sun-Star’s Prep Football Player of the Week. The junior garnered 21,224 votes for 52% of the 41,149 total votes.

Le Grand’s Fermin Villegas won the Merced Sun-Star Prep Football Player of the Week poll after blocking three kicks in a 14-12 win over Orestimba. Screen shot Screen Shot

Villegas edged out Chowchilla’s Jesus Ojeda, who racked up 18,192 votes (44%).