High School Sports
Sun-Star’s Best Prep Football: Le Grand’s Fermin Villegas wins Prep of the Week poll
Le Grand High junior Fermin Villegas had an incredible performance in the Bulldog’s 14-12 win over Orestimba. The Bulldogs lineman blocked an extra point and two field goals, including the Warriors’ potential game-winning field goal in the final minute.
Villegas helped Le Grand defeat Orestimba for the first time since 2014.
Villegas earned the most votes for the Merced Sun-Star’s Prep Football Player of the Week. The junior garnered 21,224 votes for 52% of the 41,149 total votes.
Villegas edged out Chowchilla’s Jesus Ojeda, who racked up 18,192 votes (44%).
Comments