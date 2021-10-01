Sun-Star’s Best Prep Football: Le Grand’s Carlos Castaneda wins Prep of the Week poll

Vote for the Sun-Star Prep Football Player of the Week.

For the second consecutive week a Le Grand High football player won the Merced Sun-Star Prep of the Week Football Poll.

Le Grand High receiver Carlos Castandea caught three touchdowns against Waterford, including touchdown catches of 68 and 53 yards.

Castaneda earned the most votes for the Merced Sun-Star’s Prep Football Player of the Week. The receiver garnered 30,2116 votes for 48% of the 63,376 total votes.

Castaneda edged out Buhach Colony’s Tyler Havel, who racked up 27,543 votes (44%).