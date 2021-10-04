High School Sports

Sun-Star’s best prep football poll: Vote for the Prep of the Week for Week 7

Golden Valley senior running back Jabari Phillips runs the ball during a game against Central Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Veterans Stadium in Merced, Calif. . Phillips finished with 298 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Golden Valley senior running back Jabari Phillips runs the ball during a game against Central Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Veterans Stadium in Merced, Calif. . Phillips finished with 298 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Vote for the Merced Sun-Star’s Prep of the Week. Poll closes at 3 p.m. on Friday. To vote again, hit refresh.

Update us on players impacting games: sjansen@mercedsun-starcom or on Twitter: @MSSsports

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service