Who should be the latest Sun-Star Football Player of the Week?

Sun-Star Football Player of the Week Poll for Aug. 30 Here are your four nominees for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week online poll for games played on Aug. 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are your four nominees for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week online poll for games played on Aug. 30, 2019.

There were plenty of stellar performances on Friday night and now it’s the fans chance to vote for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for games played on Aug. 30.

Some of this week’s nominees came from fans on Twitter.

You can vote as often as you’d like. The voting begins on Monday and ends Thursday at 5 p.m. The winner will be announced shortly after.

Here MSS Football Player Poll Aug. 30 our this week’s nominees.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jabari Phillips, Golden Valley

The Cougars sophomore running back delivered a big-time performance with 253 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in Golden Valley’s 42-6 win over Hoover. Phillips scored on runs of 25, 32 and 70 yards as the Cougars improved to 1-1 on the season.

Jabari Phillips, Golden Valley

Youlas Dickson, Buhach Colony

The Thunder senior is a nominee for a second consecutive week. It’s hard to keep Dickson off the list after coming up with a big 51-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard kickoff return in the Thunder’s 35-21 win over Tracy. Dickson has five touchdowns, including two kickoff returns for scores in the first two games.

Buhach Colony senior Youlas Dickson hauls in a catch during a Thunder practice. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Nathan Knight, Atwater

The Falcons senior delivered some big plays in a 37-7 win over Stagg. Knight finished with three catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns, including a 60-yard touchdown catch. Knight has six catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns in two games.

The Falcons prep to fly high into another season at Falcon Field with receiver Nathan Knight, during practice on Wednesday, August 7, in Atwater. Christopher Winterfeldt cwinterfeldt@mercedsun-star.com

Trent Calvert, Dos Palos

The Broncos sophomore was extremely efficient in helping lead Dos Palos to a 21-12 win over Roosevelt. Calvert completed 18 of 24 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns. Calvert hooked up with Tyree Martin on a pair of first-half touchdowns.