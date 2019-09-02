High School Football
Who should be the latest Sun-Star Football Player of the Week?
Sun-Star Football Player of the Week Poll for Aug. 30
There were plenty of stellar performances on Friday night and now it’s the fans chance to vote for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for games played on Aug. 30.
Some of this week’s nominees came from fans on Twitter.
You can vote as often as you’d like. The voting begins on Monday and ends Thursday at 5 p.m. The winner will be announced shortly after.
Here are this week's nominees.
Jabari Phillips, Golden Valley
The Cougars sophomore running back delivered a big-time performance with 253 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in Golden Valley’s 42-6 win over Hoover. Phillips scored on runs of 25, 32 and 70 yards as the Cougars improved to 1-1 on the season.
Youlas Dickson, Buhach Colony
The Thunder senior is a nominee for a second consecutive week. It’s hard to keep Dickson off the list after coming up with a big 51-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard kickoff return in the Thunder’s 35-21 win over Tracy. Dickson has five touchdowns, including two kickoff returns for scores in the first two games.
Nathan Knight, Atwater
The Falcons senior delivered some big plays in a 37-7 win over Stagg. Knight finished with three catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns, including a 60-yard touchdown catch. Knight has six catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns in two games.
Trent Calvert, Dos Palos
The Broncos sophomore was extremely efficient in helping lead Dos Palos to a 21-12 win over Roosevelt. Calvert completed 18 of 24 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns. Calvert hooked up with Tyree Martin on a pair of first-half touchdowns.
