Roundup: Hilmar proves it can play with the big boys, knocking off Atwater

The spring football season may only be five games, but it offers quite a challenge for the Hilmar High football team.

With Merced County schools making up the Central California Conference, the Yellowjackets find themselves matched up against larger schools this season like Merced, Buhach Colony and Atwater.

Hilmar proved it was up to the challenge by opening the season with a 35-19 win over Atwater at McSweeney Field on Friday night as high school football returned to Merced County for the first time in almost 16 months.

“I’m excited for this,” said Hilmar coach Frank Marques. “It’s an honor to play these teams because I have so much respect for them. To pull off a win against a team like Atwater is huge for our program.”

Marques believes it’s the first time Hilmar and Atwater have ever played against each other.

The Yellowjackets (1-0) took advantage of the Falcons’ turnovers, including two pick-sixes. Owen Vega returned an interception for a score to give Hilmar a 7-0 lead in the first half.

The second interception returned for a touchdown came from Lane Cardoso in the third quarter that extended the Yellowjackets’ lead to 28-7.

Hilmar quarterback Seth Miguel threw three touchdowns, including two to sophomore Cannon Ireland.

The Yellowjackets played with star senior Cole Bailey, who found out just hours before the game that he had to sit out after contact tracing was done after a classmate had tested positive for COVID-19.

Marques says it felt good to be playing football again after the long absence.

“It did,” he said. “McSweeney Field felt dead with just the parents there. It was odd not having the noise we’re used to having at games. But even the official told us it was hard to believe it was the first game the way both teams got after it.”

Hilmar will host Buhach Colony next Friday and Atwater will host Golden Valley.

Dos Palos 29, Golden Valley 27: The Broncos battled back from a 21-7 deficit in the second half behind four touchdown passes by junior quarterback Trent Calvert.

Golden Valley junior Jabari Phillips ran for three first-half touchdowns to help the Cougars build a 14-point halftime lead.

Livingston 21, El Capitan 12: Jordan Alvarez and Rocklin Baptista both ran in touchdowns in the second half as the Wolves erased a 12-6 lead by the Gauchos at halftime.

Pacheco 16, Los Banos 13: Andres Trevino threw a touchdown and ran in a two-point conversion to help the Panthers (1-0) defeat the Tigers in the Crosstown Class at Veterans Stadium.

Pacheco’s Tommy Tuitupou stripped the ball from a Los Banos player and ran 47 yards for a touchdown to help give the Panthers an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.

Logan Borchard run for two touchdowns for Los Banos.

Trevino found Julius Gande for a 7-yard touchdown pass for Pacheco’s second score.

Le Grand 33, Delhi 6: Gemini Lopez and Carlos Castaneda both scored two touchdowns for the Bulldogs as they cruised to a win over the Hawks. Lopez scored on touchdown runs of 7 and 48 yards as he finished with 70 yards on 11 carries.

Castaneda hauled in touchdown catches of 7 and 38 yards from Le Grand quarterback Aaron Martinez who threw three touchdowns.

Other score:

Sonora 33, Gustine 7