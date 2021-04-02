Sun-Star’s Best: Dos Palos’ Trent Calvert wins tight race for Week 2 Prep of the Week

Dos Palos sophomore quarterback Trent Calvert throws a pass during a Broncos practice this summer. Calvert is one of six sophomores who could start this season for Dos Palos. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

We asked Merced area fans who the top football player was in Week 2.

Fans voted almost 21,000 times.

Here is a screen shot of the results of the Merced Sun-Star Week 2 Football Player of the Week poll.

Dos Palos quarterback Trent Calvert completed 19 of 31 passes for 301 yards and five touchdowns in the Broncos’ 44-38 win over Mendota.

Calvert edged out Buhach Colony running back Jaxson Percoats, who rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns in the voting. Calvert collected 40.4% of the votes (8,444 votes) to Percoats 40.2% (8,403 votes).

Thanks so much for your participation and making the Merced Sun-Star the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in Merced County.