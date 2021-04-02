High School Football

Sun-Star’s Best: Dos Palos’ Trent Calvert wins tight race for Week 2 Prep of the Week

Dos Palos sophomore quarterback Trent Calvert throws a pass during a Broncos practice this summer. Calvert is one of six sophomores who could start this season for Dos Palos.
We asked Merced area fans who the top football player was in Week 2.

Fans voted almost 21,000 times.

Here is a screen shot of the results of the Merced Sun-Star Week 2 Football Player of the Week poll.

Dos Palos quarterback Trent Calvert completed 19 of 31 passes for 301 yards and five touchdowns in the Broncos’ 44-38 win over Mendota.

Calvert edged out Buhach Colony running back Jaxson Percoats, who rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns in the voting. Calvert collected 40.4% of the votes (8,444 votes) to Percoats 40.2% (8,403 votes).

