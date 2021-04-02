High School Football
Sun-Star’s Best: Dos Palos’ Trent Calvert wins tight race for Week 2 Prep of the Week
We asked Merced area fans who the top football player was in Week 2.
Fans voted almost 21,000 times.
Dos Palos quarterback Trent Calvert completed 19 of 31 passes for 301 yards and five touchdowns in the Broncos’ 44-38 win over Mendota.
Calvert edged out Buhach Colony running back Jaxson Percoats, who rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns in the voting. Calvert collected 40.4% of the votes (8,444 votes) to Percoats 40.2% (8,403 votes).
Thanks so much for your participation and making the Merced Sun-Star the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in Merced County.
