High School Football
Sun-Star’s Best: Pacheco’s Daniel Scott wins Week 3 Prep Football Player of the Week
We asked Merced area fans who the top football player was in Week 3.
Fans voted almost 1,306 times.
Pacheco High’s Daniel Scott was a run away winner, gathering 1,138 (87.3%) of the votes. Scott intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, to go along with a fumble recovery and an onside kick recovery in the Panthers’ 42-6 win over Johansen.
Week 4 Schedule
Thursday
El Capitan 26, Delhi 20 OT
Mariposa 40, Denair 10
Friday
Merced at Golden Valley
Buhach Colony at Atwater
Livingston at Hilmar
Gustine at Le Grand
Pacheco at Ceres
Johansen at Los Banos
Dos Palos at Firebaugh
