Sun-Star’s Best: Pacheco’s Daniel Scott wins Week 3 Prep Football Player of the Week

We asked Merced area fans who the top football player was in Week 3.

Fans voted almost 1,306 times.

Here are the results for the Merced Sun-Star Player of the Week Poll for Week 3.

Pacheco High’s Daniel Scott was a run away winner, gathering 1,138 (87.3%) of the votes. Scott intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, to go along with a fumble recovery and an onside kick recovery in the Panthers’ 42-6 win over Johansen.

Thanks so much for your participation and making the Merced Sun-Star the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in Merced County.

Week 4 Schedule

Thursday

El Capitan 26, Delhi 20 OT

Mariposa 40, Denair 10

Friday

Merced at Golden Valley

Buhach Colony at Atwater

Livingston at Hilmar

Gustine at Le Grand

Pacheco at Ceres

Johansen at Los Banos

Dos Palos at Firebaugh

Shawn Jansen
Sports writer Shawn Jansen has been covering Merced area sports for 20 years. He came to Merced from Suisun City and is a graduate of San Diego State University. Prior to the Sun-Star, Shawn worked at the Daily Republic in Fairfield.
