Fernandez lights up Bellevue with a 721

DON'T FORGET THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club is hosting their annual Club Championships Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 13 at Bellevue Bowl in Atwater. The cost is $25 and the tourney starts at 1 p.m. Prior to the tournament, the club is holding its annual club meeting at 11 a.m. at the bowl. A $50 door prize to be drawn at the meeting, so you better be there. The club will be going over new rules and tournament date for 2019. In order to roll in the Championship, you must have bowled in two club tournaments in 2018. This event is for Merced/Atwater 500 Club members only. Members must wear their club shirts and there will be no finger food for this event. Entries close on Thursday, Jan. 10. Entry forms are now available at Bellevue Bowl near the trophy case.
HAPPENINGS AT BELLEVUE BOWL
Bowling in the Commercial Classic league on Wednesday night had Dawn Fernandez lighting up the lanes again with the third 700 of her career with a 721. Fernandez had been rolling at a 193 to 195 clip all season. No other scores were listed by Bellevue Bowl's page.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
DON'T FORGET NEW YEAR’S IN PARIS
McHenry Bowl is still taking entries for its annual Senior No-Tap tournament that will be held on Monday, Dec. 31. The tournament is for all seniors and their guests. The cost this year is $32 which includes a light buffet lunch, party favors, prizes, a champagne glass which is yours to keep. Then they ring in the New Year in Paris at 3 p.m. our time, everyone is offered champagne or sparkling cider to toast. The seniors have a fun time and could win a few prizes and bucks during the day. The buffet starts serving at 11:30 a.m., the tournament starts at 12:30 p.m. I do have flyers if you need one, or pick one up at Bellevue Bowl. To reserve your spot at the party, contact Terry or Theresa at 209-571-2695. To all my friends and bowling friends, Happy New Year.
Comments