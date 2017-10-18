Driver flees after striking, injuring 2 children in Atwater, police say

Two children were transported to hospitals in the region after they were hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon in Atwater, according to Atwater Police Department officials.
Their injuries could "potentially be serious," officers said. One child was airlifted to a hospital and the other taken to a local hospital.
At about 5 p.m. the driver, who is now in custody, fled the scene after hitting two children behind an apartment complex on the 2600 block of Atwater Boulevard, police said.
No other information, including the driver’s name, was immediately available.
Comments