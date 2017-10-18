An Atwater Police Department cruiser.
An Atwater Police Department cruiser. Merced Sun-Star file
An Atwater Police Department cruiser. Merced Sun-Star file

Latest News

Driver flees after striking, injuring 2 children in Atwater, police say

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

October 18, 2017 6:36 PM

Two children were transported to hospitals in the region after they were hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon in Atwater, according to Atwater Police Department officials.

Their injuries could "potentially be serious," officers said. One child was airlifted to a hospital and the other taken to a local hospital.

At about 5 p.m. the driver, who is now in custody, fled the scene after hitting two children behind an apartment complex on the 2600 block of Atwater Boulevard, police said.

No other information, including the driver’s name, was immediately available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting

    An Atwater man and retired Merced County Sheriff's deputy was at the Las Vegas concert Sunday where more than 50 were killed in a mass shooting. He talked to the Sun-Star on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting 1:27

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting
Highlights of Turlock's 21-10 win over Buhach Colony 2:39

Highlights of Turlock's 21-10 win over Buhach Colony
Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims 2:10

Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims

View More Video