Two teen boys on Spring break killed in Merced County DUI crash, CHP says

Two teenage boys were killed Sunday and a 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after a head-on collision in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Sabrina Distura, of San Jose, was driving a 2015 Honda north on Interstate 5 near Highway 165 at about 11:50 a.m., Officer Shannon Stiers said. She crossed into the center divide and crashed into a Nissan.
The 17-year-old driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, Stiers said. A 16-year-old passenger suffered major head injuries was transported by air to Doctors Hospital in Modesto where he later died, Stiers said.
Both names are being withheld until their families are notified.
A third 16-year-old passenger in the Nissan suffered major injuries to his head, elbow and knees and was transported to Memorial North Hospital in Modesto, Stiers said.
Distura was transported to Los Banos Memorial Hospital, Stiers said, and complained of leg and lower back pain.
Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, Stiers confirmed.
The three teenage boys were coming from Nevada City and headed down south for Spring break, Stiers said.
