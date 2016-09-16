Tractor-trailer overturns on Highway 99 near Livingston

A tractor-trailer truck has overturned on southbound Highway 99 near Livingston, an area of highway that has been the scene of several fatal crashes in recent months.
According to the California Highway Patrol website, the truck, reportedly loaded with sunflowers, overturned around 9:38 a.m., in the southbound lane of Highway 99, near the Sultana Drive onramp.
Few details were immediately available.
The CHP website reported that at least one person suffered unspecified minor injuries.
Traffic was moving slow as a result of the crash and motorists should expect delays.
Several major crashes have reported recently on that stretch of roadway, between Livingston and the outskirts of Atwater.
A Merced school teacher and her 12-year-old son were killed a in crash Sept. 7. Four people were killed Aug. 4 when a northbound charter bus slammed into a large road sign near the Hammatt Avenue exit.
A retired Merced court commissioner was killed in a crash in June on Highway 99, south of Atwater. A week later, a 50-year-old Sacramento man was killed in a crash on southbound Highway 99, just north of Winton Parkway.
This story will be updated.
