UC Merced enrollment continues ticking up

Enrollment at UC Merced continues to grow each year as California students are drawn to the small campus, with this year’s new students coming mostly from Southern California, a new university report shows.
The newest campus in the University of California system has 6,815 undergraduate students registered for classes this fall, and 2,049 of them are first-year students.
Nearly all of the campus’ students are from California at 99 percent. Southern Californians make up the largest group on campus at 38 percent, trailed closely by Valley natives at 35 percent and 23 percent of students from the Bay Area.
More students are choosing UC Merced as their school of choice, the university reported. Only 6 percent of students came from the UC’s referral pool, down from 28 percent when the Merced campus opened more than 10 years ago.
“More and more students are finding the unique qualities of a welcoming, student-centered research university – one they will help to build – very much to their liking,” Chancellor Dorothy Leland said in a news release.
The campus welcomed 2,049 first-year students, the most since the campus opened, and 173 transfer students this school year.
More than 70 percent of the school’s students are the first in their families to attend college, the university reported. About 88 percent of students receive some sort of financial aid, and 61 percent are Pell grant eligible.
“We continue to educate some of California’s brightest students, many from traditionally underrepresented populations,” said Charles Nies, vice chancellor for student affairs, in the news release. “We want them all to know that they belong here, will thrive here and have the ability to become successful in their chosen career.”
Comments