Merced home to state’s first business certified ‘fiber-ready’

Heritage Management Group in Merced announced Wednesday that it’s the first business in the state to be certified as AT&T fiber-ready.
That’s a fancy way of saying it has superfast internet service and the necessary infrastructure at its commercial spaces. Other businesses at Heritage’s The Promenade now have the opportunity for the services, too.
AT&T and Heritage celebrated the certification Wednesday during a small ceremony with area officials at the shopping center on Yosemite Avenue.
City officials said having fiber-ready locations makes the city more marketable to businesses.
“What an awesome statement to make for Merced,” said Frank Quintero, the city’s economic development director. “Being fiber-ready is critical to attract businesses, have them stay here and be sustainable. It says ‘Merced is business-ready.’ ”
Tony Dossetti, a Merced City Council member, said the fiber-ready certification comes at a crucial time for Merced as the city is discussing business park sites.
Fiber infrastructure provides high-speed internet access and the necessary bandwidth for cloud storage, backups, video conferencing and large downloads.
Though AT&T began installing fiber in the Central Valley in 2013, Heritage is the first business in the region to receive the certification, said Michael Gervais, a senior property relationship manager for AT&T fiber-ready buildings.
“Previously, fiber was out of reach for a lot of places,” he said. “Now, the products are accessible for small businesses.”
Amanda Gallegos, the commercial manager for Heritage, said the new certification is just another amenity for The Promenade’s businesses, which include the newly relocated Educational Employees Credit Union, Starbucks and Strings Italian Cafe, among others.
“Digital footprint is so important these days,” Gallegos said. “Being fiber-ready means faster everything for businesses.”
Julie Tone, AT&T’s director for external affairs, said Merced had a high demand for high-speed internet access and having a willing management partner like Heritage made fiber access a reality.
