Merced City School District breaks ground on STEAM center

Merced City School District officials broke ground Wednesday at Ada Givens Elementary for a new STEAM Center, a cutting-edge facility that will provide space for studies in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
The 5,460-square-foot building will be available for students from preschool through eighth grade districtwide and will include a lab classroom, flex classrooms that encourage student interaction, and lobby and breakout space. The center also will be used for teacher training and to host experts who share educational programs and projects.
The center also will enhance collaboration with UC Merced and Merced College by providing a space for students from multiple schools to gather in one place.
The facility, set to open in May, is paid for through funding identified in the Local Control Accountability Plan. It’s designed to serve all students, including people learning English, foster youth and those with a socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The district will continue gathering input from teachers, parents, higher education representatives and community partners on future plans for the center.
The STEAM Center will be one piece in the district’s comprehensive STEAM program, which aims to prepare students for futures and careers in high-demand fields. Students throughout the year participate in STEAM lessons such as composing music, learning to play an instrument, working with 3-D printers, growing plants, building electric circuits and more.
