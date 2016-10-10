Rescue Mission will serve meals at Calvary Assembly of God

The Merced County Rescue Mission has found a place to serve hot meals to the needy.
Calvary Assembly of God church will allow the Rescue Mission to begin using its fellowship hall twice a day starting Monday evening.
“Helping the needy is part of what we do,” said Keith McLain, the church’s Harvest Time Food Ministry leader. “Any chance we get to help the needy, we do.”
The mission announced last month it was seeking a new location to serve the meals in order to be a “good neighbor” to Central Presbyterian Church on Canal Street. The organization hasn’t served hot meals from its Canal Street building since Oct. 1.
The new location, on the corner of 10th and R streets, is about two blocks away from a major business area, said Bruce Metcalf, CEO of the mission. The fellowship hall is twice as big as the Rescue Mission’s facilities, so meals can be served in one sitting, he said.
“We are extremely grateful for them allowing us the opportunity to serve food to people who are hungry,” Metcalf said about the church. “It’s really a blessing.”
McLain said the church already has been serving lunch to about 40 homeless people every day. The church also gives away food boxes to needy families twice a month. Teaming with the mission in a “combined effort” made sense, he said.
The church and mission agreed to test the arrangements for a month but hope the two organizations can work together long term.
Metcalf said the mission and its guests will continue to be good neighbors. “We’ll try to clean up and have people move along so there’s no one camping out,” he said.
The meals will be served at 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursdays. On Fridays, breakfastgoers will receive two sack lunches, and dinner will be served at 4 p.m. Sundays.
