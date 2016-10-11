News

October 11, 2016 3:05 PM

Freight train crashes into tractor-trailer in Atwater

Sun-Star Staff

A tractor-trailer was struck by a freight train about noon Tuesday in Atwater.

According to Atwater police Sgt. Dick Wisdom, the tractor-trailer became stuck on a center divider while attempting to make a right turn from Atwater Boulevard onto Applegate Road.

Officer Jose Torres, a California Highway Patrol officer whose dashcam recorded the crash, signaled to the driver of the truck to exit the vehicle as the train was approaching.

No injuries were reported.

