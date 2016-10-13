Fire damages home for sale

An unoccupied home that was for sale sustained heavy damage in a fire early Thursday morning.
Merced City firefighters responded to the home at 474 Iroquois St. about 5:45 a.m. after a neighbor reported flames coming from the back of the home. When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was heavily involved in the fire, said Battalion Chief Jeremy Franklin.
The fire damaged both floors of the two-story home, including the garage. Franklin estimated the damage to be about $150,000.
The home is listed on Zillow for $127,000 and had a pending offer. The home originally was listed for $148,000 in June.
Five fire units responded to the blaze for a total of 16 firefighters, Franklin said.
Firefighters are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
