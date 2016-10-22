Merced deputies searching for missing Delhi toddler

Merced County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 3-year-old Delhi boy who apparently has been missing for at least five hours.
Sgt. Delray Shelton identified the child as Andres Tomas. He was described by deputies as a Hispanic boy, last seen wearing jeans, Converse shoes and a red and blue shirt.
Deputies are searching fields, orchards, homes and a nearby canal in the area of Shanks Road and Letteau Avenue in Delhi, just west of Highway 99, Sgt. Ray Framstad said.
The child was reported missing around 4 p.m., according to Shelton.
The search includes deputies from the Search and Rescue Team. Multiple agencies are involved in the search, including helicopters searching from the sky and divers are searching nearby canals, Shelton said.
No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.
