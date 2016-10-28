Three shot at Merced home; gunman holed up inside

Three people were shot Friday afternoon at a home where police said the suspected gunman remained inside, keeping officers at bay, the Merced Police Department reported.
Police were called to the 4600 block of Beckman Way shortly before 1 p.m.
Three people, believed to be family members, were shot and transported to local hospitals, according to Merced Police Sgt. Curt Gorman. There was no immediate information available on their conditions, according to Merced police.
“The potential shooter is in the house,” Gorman said Friday afternoon. “We’re working on it right now, trying to make contact with him so we can have a peaceful resolution.”
Roads to the area around the single family home were blocked off and several police officers, including Police Chief Norm Andrade were on the scene.
The home is part of a newer subdivision in north Merced, a few blocks south of El Capitan High School.
