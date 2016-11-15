Merced police seek veteran’s family to return memorial flag

Merced police are trying to return a U.S. memorial flag and heroic achievement letter to the family of Sgt. Melvin L. Spratley after they recovered it during a probation check.
Merced police conducted a probation compliance check last month on 36-year-old Kamon Stephens, who lives in Merced. After finding stolen property, police also found the flag, a copy of a heroic achievement letter issued to Spratley for his actions in World War II, and a piece of mail for Mary Spratley with an address in Ceres.
Stephens said he was holding the items for a friend but he couldn’t provide any information on the friend, who he said was homeless and only known as “Bubba,” Detective Joe Perez said.
Merced police reached out to Ceres police, who unsuccessfully tried to contact Mary Spratley at the address on the piece of mail.
An obituary in the Modesto Bee archives shows Melvin L. Spratley, 82, died at his Denair home in 2005. An Oklahoma native, Spratley served in the Army during World War II. He was a roofing contractor who lived in Stanislaus County for 19 years.
Police ask anyone who has information on the Spratley family or known relatives to contact Detective Joe Perez at 209-385-6987.
