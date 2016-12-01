Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Merced County, suspect sought

A man in his 40s was killed Thursday night when he was struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.
Officers were called at 5:15 p.m. to the area of Winton Way, just south of Santa Fe Drive in Winton. The victim, described by authorities as a Latino male in his mid to late 40s, was struck by a vehicle, Officer Moises Onsurez said.
Merced County sheriff’s deputies performed CRP, but the victim died at the scene, officers said.
A description of the pickup truck was not immediately available.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the truck and its driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced-area CHP at 209-356-2936.
