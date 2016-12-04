Merced Christmas parade lights up nostalgic feelings

Spectators have been turning the annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade into a holiday custom that allows families a chance to come together.
“It is a tradition having the family go see the lights together, and to get the kids ready for Christmas,” Merced resident Adan Montoya said.
Montoya joined thousands of residents as the 22nd Christmas parade kicked off Saturday afternoon along Main Street in downtown Merced. This year’s procession attracted close to 80 entries.
“The kids love the horses ... and Santa Claus,” Montoya said.
The parade began with a display of colors by the Merced American Legion, followed by the grand marshals for the evening, the Fluetsch family, which has run Fluetsch and Busby Insurance for more than 100 years in Merced.
It ended with Santa Claus on a retro firetruck along with a new guest at the parade, according to parade chair Crystal Floyd: Mrs. Claus.
The parade was organized by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, and sponsored by the Educational Employees Credit Union, Scholle IPN, the city of Merced, and other businesses and organizations.
The festivities for the day included rows of vendor booths on Canal Street north of Main Street, the Jingle Bell Run, performances by Merced-area dance groups, parade awards and the post-parade lighting of the MERCO Christmas Tree on Bob Hart Square.
The theme of this year’s parade, “Christmas through the Decades,” drew some retro-styled floats.
“We wanted to kind of have a nostalgic feeling, but also fun and uplifting,” Floyd said, adding that she was expecting 13,000 to 15,000 people to show up.
Some entries shaped their floats off of a decade, such as Golden Valley High School, which depicted an ’80s entertainment theme featuring Nintendo’s Mario and Luigi, and images of classic MTV.
Religious groups and churches depicted nativity scenes on floats to remind everyone that “Traditions Bind the Generations,” as noted on the float of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Along with the pumping music and hydraulic jumping cars, motor clubs featured an array of vintage models.
It was Rafael Casillas’ first time checking out the parade because his son was playing in one of the marching bands.
His other son, 16-year-old Merced High school student Andrew Beavers, said he went last year.
“I really hope it’s as good as last year,” Beavers said before the parade.
Casillas said he didn’t mind if the parade becomes a new tradition.
Merced resident Annie Souphilavong said she has enjoyed checking out the different themes of the parade for the past three years.
“I like seeing the excitement on the kids,” Souphilavong said. “The parade seems to grow every year.”
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments