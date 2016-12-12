Gomes passes torch to Tietjen as Merced County’s top educator

Steve Tietjen officially took his post on Monday as the top Merced County educator.
Tietjen, 60, was sworn in as Merced County Superintendent of Schools during the Merced County Board of Trustees regular meeting.
Tietjen has been shadowing outgoing Superintendent Steve Gomes since July, preparing to fill the position. Gomes, 65, announced his early retirement in February, and the board appointed Tietjen to fulfill Gomes’ remaining term.
Tietjen served as the superintendent of the Los Banos Unified School District since 2007. Before that, he was superintendent in Woodlake and worked in various positions in Visalia, making for an education career of more than 35 years.
In his 44-year educational career, Gomes taught for 24 years with the Merced Union High School District, was a vice principal at Golden Valley High School for five years, the principal at Hilmar High School for five years and superintendent of the Planada School District for just under five years.
Tietjen will make $180,000 in his new role, which was Gomes’ salary.
Comments