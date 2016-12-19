Fed-up farmers drive tractors to state water hearing

Farmers drove their tractors onto the streets of downtown Merced on Monday to make a statement to the State Water Resources Control Board: They're fed up.
Members of the state board came to Merced on Monday to hold a public hearing on the proposed Bay-Delta plan, which would aim to revive declining salmon populations by increasing the amount of water flowing from the San Joaquin Valley into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. Critics of the plan say it would devastate Valley farmers and the region’s economy.
Joe Scoto, a longtime Merced County farmer and board member with the Merced County Farm Bureau, was among the farmers who lined about 20 tractors in front of the Merced Theatre before the start of the hearings. Signs reading “Farmers Fed-Up” were posted onto the tractors.
"We've been discussing these issues that are affecting us, and that's how we came up with 'Farmers Fed-up,'" Scoto said.
David Barroso, a Le Grand dairy farmer, said the plans to show up in downtown with their tractors were made by word of mouth.
"Somebody called somebody," he said. "It shows this is important to all of us."
Monday’s hearing in Merced is the sole opportunity for Merced-area farmers and community members to address the water board on the issue.
This story will be updated.
