Drugs and stolen hand gun add felony charges onto existing warrant

A traffic stop ended early Friday in Merced with a 21-year-old suspected gang member in custody after officers found a stolen handgun, methamphetamine and cocaine in the car, the Merced Police Department reported.
The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested Jerry Reyes in the 300 block of S. Parsons Ave. around 9:45 a.m. after they learned of a warrant out for his arrest. Details of the warrant were not available.
After officers arrested Jerry Reyes, the statement said, he agreed to a vehicle search where officers found a stolen handgun that was loaded. When officers searched Reyes they discovered he had methamphetamine and cocaine on him, police said in a news release.
According to the statement, Reyes was transported and booked to Merced County Jail for a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics and gang enhancements.
The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with more information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710. Individuals can also call the department’s tipster line at 209-385-4725. Information can be sent anonymously through text messages to the police department by dialing TIP411, or 847411, and include the word ‘Comvip’ as the keyword in the text message.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
