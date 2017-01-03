Merced High teacher arrested, accused of having sex with teenage student

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Pause

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

1:49 Donald Trump won't be in final GOP debate before Iowa caucuses

1:08 Travelers rage at long lines after Customs computer outage at MIA

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?