Major rain, possible flooding expected this weekend in Merced County

Crews throughout Merced County are preparing for what authorities fear could be the most significant flooding in the region in the last 20 years.
The National Weather Service predicts the region could receive up to 3 inches of rain over the weekend in a series of major storms.
The weather is expected to be even more intense in the Sierra, particularly in Yosemite. The weather service predicts anywhere from 5 to 12 inches of rain in the higher elevations, prompting Yosemite National Park to prepare for possible emergency closures.
The weather pattern, referred to as an “atmospheric river,” consists of two Pacific storms with “abundant” tropical moisture, according to the National Weather Service.
Managers of Don Pedro Reservoir increased water releases this week, putting the highest amounts of water down the Tuolumne River in decades.
The National Weather Service predicts the amount of rain fall will cause the water level of the Merced River in Yosemite to rise past the flood stage this weekend, creating the possibility of flooding in the park and downstream.
The increase in water in the Merced River likely won’t push Merced Irrigation District to release water from Lake McClure, which is located on the Merced River in Mariposa County. The reservoir serves both as water storage and a flood control operation.
Currently, the reservoir holds about 45 percent of its capacity, MID said in a statement Thursday. MID typically won’t release water from the reservoir until the reservoir is about 67 percent capacity, following requirements from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said Mike Jensen, a spokesman for MID.
Merced County Office of Emergency Services spent much of Thursday on conference calls with county departments, the six incorporated cities, the weather service and irrigation districts to plan a coordinated preparation and response to any flooding.
In Merced County, on Bert Crane Road near Bear Creek already was shut down on Thursday, said Mike North, a county spokesman. The area is notorious for flooding, and residents are used to road closures and how to get around them.
County and city crews spent time this week clearing leaves and other debris from storm drains. Merced officials also worked with local service providers for the homeless to check local creeks to make sure no people are camping along the streams.
Mayor Mike Murphy encouraged Merced residents to take care of their neighbors, especially the elderly, and to be careful while on the road.
“If you have to be out driving this weekend, please be careful and allow extra trime to reach your destination,” he said in a statement. “If you have elderly neighbors, consider checking in on them to make sure they are OK. They could probably use some assistance or company.”
The National Weather Service forecasts a dry period in Merced on Friday, but the rain is due to return that night and continue into the weekend and next week.
Since the rainy season began in October, Merced has received more than 5 inches of rain, nearly 1 1/2 inches more than a typical year. In just this first week of January, Merced has received about 2/3 of an inch, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Sand bag information or locations
Merced County Public Works - Road Division Yard, 2165 W. Wardrobe Ave. (Thornton Road entrance)
Ballico Fire Station, 11284 Ballico Ave., 209-634-1022
Cressey Fire Station, 9255 Cressey Way, 209-394-8211
Delhi Fire Station, 16056 Acacia St. 209-634-5007
Dos Palos Wye Fire Station, 8047 W. Dairy Lane, 209-387-4223
El Nido Fire Station, 10537 S. Hwy 59, 209-722-8452
McKee Fire Station, 3360 N. McKee Rd., 209-723-4510
McSwain Fire Station, Gurr Rd and Hwy 140, 209-385-7340
Planada Fire Station, 9234 E. Broadway, 209-382-0502
Santa Nella Fire Station, 29190 Centinella Rd., 209-826-6339
Snelling Fire Station, 15974 Lewis St. 209-563-6661
Stevinson Fire Station, 2738 Lander Ave. 209-634-7086
Merced County Public Works/Road Division phone number is 209-385-7601 and the after-hours phone number is 209-385-5810.
Other Sand/Bags Information or Locations in Merced County
The City of Atwater - First Street and Atwater Blvd. 209-357-6396
The City of Dos Palos - 1817 General Avenue 209-392-2176
The City of Gustine – East Ave/Carnation 209-854-6804
The City of Livingston - 2238 Walnut Ave. 209-394-8044
City of Los Banos - Call for locations 209-827-7025
The City of Merced - Call for locations 209-385-6891
