Merced officer shoots ‘aggressive’ dog during pursuit, police say

A Merced police officer shot a stray dog Thursday night after the dog charged him while he was in pursuit of a driver fleeing in a stolen car, police reported.
Officer Steven Odom tried to stop a 2000 Honda Civic reported stolen about 10:30 p.m. near G and 27th streets. The driver fled, leading Odom on a pursuit for about a mile, Lt. Don King said in a news release.
The chase ended when the driver lost control of the car and crashed into the laundry room of an apartment complex in the 200 block of West 19th Street. The suspect fled on foot, King said.
When Odom was chasing the suspect, he was confronted by a Pitbull that charged him. Odom shot the dog, and it was taken to Merced Animal Medical Center for treatment. An update on the dog’s condition was not available on Friday.
Odom found and apprehended the suspect, 25-year-old Jake Ross. A female passenger in the car wasn’t found, King said.
Ross was booked into the Merced County Jail on a number of alleged vehicle code violations, as well as running a stop sign, evading police, driving on a suspended license, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools. He remained in custody on Friday on more than $70,000 bail, according to booking records.
Jail records show a lengthy history of arrests for Ross. His previous offenses include violating probation, grand theft and drug possession.
Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact Officer Steven Odom at 209-385-7814, or the Merced Police Department tipster line at 209-385-7826.
