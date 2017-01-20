Pink mobile health clinic staying in Merced ‘long term’

A pink bus can solve the problem for women in Merced County who haven’t received a mammography screening in more than a year.
Life Saving Images, an organization focused on education and research while aiming to increase mammography screening rates, are focusing their efforts on Merced County, said Jim Drury, founder of the organization.
“Data showed this was a very under served area,” Drury said. “We selected Merced because out of all 58 counties (in California) Merced has one of highest rates of late-stage breast cancer.”
Drury founded the organization two years ago. Their efforts in the Bay Area around the Silicon Valley. They now serve three areas, the Bay Area, Las Vegas and Merced. The University of California, Los Angeles and MammoRisk, a preventative medicine company based in France, are two of their main contributors in research and technology.
Their mobile clinics have been in the area since August of last year and they’ve recently signed a lease for an office space at 545 W 26th St., where women can follow up for additional robotic ultrasounds if needed, a machine not found anywhere else in the Central Valley.
Drury confirmed plans to be in Merced long term.
“We’re putting more resources in Merced because we find it encouraging that we can help more people,” Drury said. “Our culture is to help as many women as we can.”
The group hopes to help reduce late stage breast cancer in Merced County by 50 percent within the next three years, Drury said. The more women they reach for screenings, he said, the earlier technicians will be able detect cancerous cells at an early stage when they’re most treatable.
“If we do that efficiently and consistently in Merced the rate will go down and be one of the best rates,” Drury said. “Screening is the problem. The treatment is usually pretty good if you catch it early.”
Breast cancer can grow for years undetected, Drury said, and the only way it can be self-detected is when the tumor has grown to a large size, usually when it’s in later stages and more difficult to treat.
“It’s a silent killer,” Drury said. “Screening is critically important. It’s the only way to stop something that you can’t feel until it’s too big.”
Every technician working with Life Saving images specializes in mammography, Drury said, like Brenda Wiley, a radiologic technician, who’s been working in Merced mobile clinics.
Wiley said one of their goals is to make the mammograms as convenient and available as possible. They take any type of insurance, she said, and anybody without it won’t be turned down.
Women who are 35 are advised to start receiving mammograms, Wiley said, so they have an example of what the breasts look like before hitting age 40 and older. After age 40 women should go in for screenings every year, she said.
“It’s a medical disservice that women aren’t getting them done every year,” Wiley said.
Monday to Friday a mobile clinic will be in the Bear Creek Galleria from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. From 3:40 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday the mobile clinics are scheduled to be at schools to scan parents and teachers. Cruickshank Middle School will be on Tuesday; Rivera Middle School on Wednesday; Tenaya Middle school on Thursday and Hoover Middle School on Friday.
For more information on where Life Saving images mobile clinics will be individuals can go to their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/followthebigpinkbus/ or call 209-261-9664.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
