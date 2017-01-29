Inmate escapes from Atwater federal prison

An inmate held in the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater was discovered missing Sunday morning, prison officials reported.
Eric Pree, 47, was discovered missing from the minimum security federal prison about 10 a.m., according to a news release from the prison. The prison houses about 130 men.
Pree was serving a sentence of eight years and five months for conspiracy to commit mail fraud, officials said.
Officials did not say how Pree escaped, and the public wasn’t notified of the escape until 6 p.m. Prison officials did not immediately respond to phone messages left by the Sun-Star on Sunday evening.
The U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies were immediately notified, and an internal investigation was initiated.
Pree is described as an African-American man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
Anyone with information about Pree or his whereabouts is asked to call the nearest FBI office or the CEO of the prison at 209-386-0257.
