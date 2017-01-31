Craft Fair and Sale in Merced this weekend to help support stray animals and veterans

Some two dozen craft vendors will fill the American Legion Hall in Merced this weekend to raise money to help both veterans and lost or abandoned animals.
The craft fair marks the first time American Legion Post 83 is joining efforts with the Merced SPCA , said Bill Dacus, the Post 83 adjutant.
Part of the proceeds will go toward services for veterans and the preservation of the Veterans Memorial Hall.
The fair will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and, on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Handmade jewelry, clothes and accessories will be sold by vendors, said Jennifer Eberhand, a volunteer for the SPCA, as well as beauty products and other household items.
“We’re just looking for another part of our community that we can help as a post,” Dacus said. “The SPCA only operates on whatever donation they get and we wanted to add some money and help them out, too.”
Eberhand said the no-kill shelter doesn’t receive funding from the state or the county and their mission is to rescue abandoned or lost animals and prevent animal cruelty.
It costs money to make the animals they receive adoptable, Eberhand said, because they all need to be neutered, spayed and ensured to be in good health.
Eberhand said the shelter is always in need of cat litter, dry or wet dog and cat food, trash bags, laundry soap and paper towels.
“We have a large dog and cat stray population,” Eberhand said. “We rescue abandoned animals and promote quality of life to animals.”
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
