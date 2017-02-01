Merced man jailed for carrying loaded gun while riding his bike

A Merced man was jailed after a police officer stopped him on his bicycle on Wednesday night and found him with a loaded gun, police reported.
The officer was patrolling the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way about 9:15 p.m. when he stopped a man who was riding a bike without any lighting.
The officer searched the man, 26-year-old Maurice Spruell, and found a loaded 9 mm handgun in Spruell’s waistband.
Spruell was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for allegedly carrying a concealed loaded gun and being a felon in possession of a gun.
Spruell served about a month of jail time in 2012 for felony burglary and robbery, booking records show.
Spruell remained in jail Thursday morning on $120,000 bail, booking records show.
