News

February 1, 2017 9:01 AM

Merced man jailed for carrying loaded gun while riding his bike

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@mercedsunstar.com

A Merced man was jailed after a police officer stopped him on his bicycle on Wednesday night and found him with a loaded gun, police reported.

The officer was patrolling the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way about 9:15 p.m. when he stopped a man who was riding a bike without any lighting.

The officer searched the man, 26-year-old Maurice Spruell, and found a loaded 9 mm handgun in Spruell’s waistband.

Spruell was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for allegedly carrying a concealed loaded gun and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Spruell served about a month of jail time in 2012 for felony burglary and robbery, booking records show.

Spruell remained in jail Thursday morning on $120,000 bail, booking records show.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Multiple crashes in heavy fog on Highway 198

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos